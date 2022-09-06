London: In the Netherlands, scientists have developed an app that detects a Covid +ve person by analysing the voice. They achieved this feat by using Artificial Intelligence. Researchers claim that this is the cheapest, most accurate and simple method to detect Corona infection. Scientists said this would be a boon for poor countries where it is difficult to get standard PCR tests. They explained that the app method is faster and cheaper than rapid antigen tests. It is stated that the result has 89 per cent accuracy. It will be useful to screen people quickly in crowded areas.

To develop the smartphone app, scientists have gone down to the basics of respiratory patterns in an infected patient. Covid infection usually affects the upper respiratory system - the larynx. The result is a change in the victim's voice. Based on this principle, the latest app has been prepared. It analyses voice with a method called Mel-Spectrogram. A model called Long-Short Term Memory (LSTM) specifically captures the voice of a person infected with Corona.