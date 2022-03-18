Jaipur: A 30-year-old foreign national has been allegedly raped by a masseur on the pretext of an Ayurvedic massage. The incident took place at a hotel at the Sindhi Camp police station area on Wednesday and the accused was arrested on the following day. Sindhi Camp Station House Officer Gunjan Soni, who is investigating the case, said that the rape survivor (30) had come from the Netherlands to visit Jaipur a few days ago and was staying at a hotel. She received an Ayurvedic massage at the hotel on March 16.

Soni also said that for about 30 minutes the masseur provided her normal massage but after that, he started to resort to obscene acts and later raped her. "After committing the crime, the accused apologized to the victim and asked not to tell anyone about it. After about one hour, the accused left from there, and for a day the victim remained in depression," said Soni.

The woman informed the incident to the manager of the hotel late on Thursday night. She also lodged a complaint of rape against the masseur at the Sindhi Camp Police Station. Soon after, the police arrested the accused Muralidhar alias Biju, a resident of Kerala. Police said that further action will be taken after the medical test of the survivor is done today.

Soni said that after raping Netherlands national, Muralidhar was trying to flee to Kerala from Jaipur when police arrested him from the Khatipura area. According to police, the accused had opened an office in Khatipura and had contacts with famous hotels in the area to provide massage to foreign tourists visiting there. Currently, the criminal record of the accused is being checked and information is also being collected from the hotels where he has provided service.

