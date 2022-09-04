Taran Taran (Punjab): A man was shot dead by his uncle in Dublin village in Halka Patti area of Punjab's Taran Taran district on Saturday night. According to the deceased family members, Prabhdayal Singh alias Karan was asked by his uncle Baljit Singh on phone to visit his home. When he did not go, his uncle picked him up from the house saying that some relatives had come to his place, and he should go to his house, but when Karan reached the house, no relative was present there.

As Karan started to return, his uncle fired four shots at him with a .315 rifle. Hearing the gunfire, Karan's family members rushed to the spot and found him in a pool of blood. They shifted him to a hospital where he died during the treatment. After registering an FIR at Sadar Patti police station, police have started an investigation and are looking for the accused who is absconding.