Varanasi: Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Singh Deuba is arriving in India for a 3-day visit to India on Friday. This is Deuba's first abroad visit since he assumed office in July 2021. On his landing in Delhi, the Nepalese Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Varanasi on April 3. He is scheduled to worship at Kaal Bhairav ​​and Kashi Vishwanath temple and also visit the replica of the famous Pashupatinath temple of Nepal located in Varanasi. The local civil and police administration has started preparations regarding this.

Officials in Varanasi said that the green signal has been received for the visit of the Prime Minister of Nepal and preparations have been started for his arrival. Adequate security arrangements have been made from Babatpur airport to Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple and Nepali temple located at Lalita Ghat, apart from Kaal Bhairav ​​temple. Apart from this, preparations will be made to welcome the Prime Minister of Nepal.

On his landing at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, PM Deuba will be welcomed with a garland of Rudraksha and Angavastra of Baba Vishwanath as per tradition. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to receive him. According to officials, the Nepalese PM will be in Kashi for about 4 to 5 hours.

He will also meet the widowed elderly women from Nepal living in the Nepalese temple. The Nepalese PM's visit is said to be important in itself given the strained relations between Nepal and India for the last few years. The visit is believed to address India's fears over Nepal's growing proximity to China.

