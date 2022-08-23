Chandigarh: In a shocking incident, a Nepalese man killed himself after allegedly murdering his wife and daughter in Krishnagarh, IT Park area of Punjab's Chandigarh. According to police, the reason for the man taking the extreme step was not immediately known. The deceased have been identified by the police as 24-year-old Resham, his 23-year-old wife Pooja, and their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Simone.

Police said that the family had shifted to the area a couple of days ago. After the incident, DSP Sondhi police station in-charge Rohtash Yadav and police station in-charge Jaspal Singh reached the spot to examine the spot. The bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the government hospital and the police have started investigating the matter.