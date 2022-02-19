New Delhi: In a move replete with strategic significance in the escalating row between the US and Nepal over the parliamentary approval of an inked pact, China, never losing an opportunity to build its spheres of influence in the South Asia region, has backed the Nepali political parties that have opposed the pact on various grounds. Sensing a strategic opportunity in the escalating tiff, China has waded headlong into the already troubled waters with its foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Friday declaring opposition to what he called US’ “coercive diplomacy”.

Wang said, "We oppose coercive diplomacy and actions that pursue selfish agenda at the expense of Nepal’s sovereignty and interests… As Nepal’s friendly close neighbour and development partner, China will, as always, support the Nepalese people in choosing their development path independently, support Nepal in making the right choice in keeping with its national interests and people’s will.” According to media reports, the US has urged Nepal to endorse the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) pact on or before February 28, 2022, or its ties with the Himalayan kingdom will be "reviewed."

In a bid to counter a rising China, the US has made the Indo-Pacific region, and by extension the South Asian region, a focal point of its strategic policy. A result of this policy is the formation of platforms like the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (or ‘Quad’) and AUKUS (Australia-UK-US). For the MCC agreement to take effect, it has to be ratified by parliament. Signed between US and Nepal in 2017, the MCC compact would grant $500 million to Nepal with the aim to find efficient, effective and sustainable ways to increase access to clean energy, support the construction of power lines connecting clean energy generated by Nepal’s hydropower resources to over 66 per cent of homes and businesses, and using climate-smart technology to recycle road asphalt.

But the MCC pact has split the ruling party coalition with the Nepali parliament yet to ratify the agreement with lack of consensus on the issue between PM Sher Bahadur Deuba and his ruling alliance partners the CPN-MC, CPN (Unified Socialist), and Janata Samajbadi Party-Nepal (JSP-N).

