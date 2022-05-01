Bettiah (Bihar): Nepal has allegedly tried to encroach upon 'No Man's Land' at Bhikhnathori area of Indo-Nepal border in Bettiah in Bihar. According to the inputs from the ground, officials were informed that Nepal flags and other banners were put up in the area.

Soon after, the administration reached the spot and removed the encroachment after talking to Nepali officials. Narkatiaganj SDM immediately ordered removal of the encroachments. To mention, former Nepal PM KP Oli had given a statement in July 2020 claiming that Lord Ram was born in Nepal. He had also claimed that Ayodhya where Ram was born is actually village Thori, situated to the west of Virganj. Oli had announced plans to build a temple there. It is believed that the local people are preparing to build a temple near Sitakhola near pillar number-436.

Last month, Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla had said that given India's relationship with Nepal, the politicisation of boundary issues needs to be avoided. His comments came after Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba raised the border issue, during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

"Between two neighbouring countries several issues are on the table. What is important between two friendly neighbours is that you can sit down and discuss, sort out these issues in a manner that is satisfactory to both sides and one that takes into account the facts of the matter and everything that concerns those issues," Shringla said.

