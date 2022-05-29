New Delhi: A twin-engine aircraft from Nepal carrying 19 passengers including four Indian nationals went missing after the airport authorities lost contact with it at around 9:55 am on Sunday. The aircraft 9 NAET had a total of 22 people on board including the crew and was flying from Pokhara to Jomsom on a 15-minute scheduled flight.

Among the total 22 people on board, three of the passengers were Japanese nationals, two were Germans and thirteen were Nepalis in addition to three crew members and four Indians. The last contact was made in the Lete Pass region shortly after the plane took off, informed the airport officials. The officials also have an unconfirmed report about a loud noise reported in the Ghasa region of Jomsom, informed an air traffic controller at Jomsom Airport.

Taking the cognisance of the matter, the Home Ministry has deployed two private helicopters from Mustang and Pokhara for the search for missing aircraft. "Nepal Army chopper is also being prepared to be deployed for the search" informed Phadindra Mani Pokharel, the spokesperson at Home Ministry.

"The aircraft was seen over the sky of Jomsom in Mustang district and then had diverted to Mt. Dhaulagiri after which it hadn't come into contact," Chief District Officer Netra Prasad Sharma informed. Meanwhile, the police officials also reassured they have deployed helicopters for the search for the missing aircraft. "We are deploying a helicopter to the area for the search operation,” Ram Kumar Dani, DSP of District Police Office, Mustang said.

The area has been receiving heavy rains over the past couple of days, though the flights have been operating normally. The route where the plane went missing is popular for tourists and Indian and Nepalese pilgrims who visit the revered Muktinath temple situated on the foot of the Thorong La mountain pass in Mustang.