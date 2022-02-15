Gwalior: A video of a man ruthlessly beating up an 8-year-old girl for scratching his car is going viral on social media. The man in the video, who reportedly was identified as Sumit Bhatnagar, can be seen kicking the child repeatedly, while she screams and cries out of pain. Hearing the screams, the mother of the child comes out and tries to stop the man. The video has put the culprit under serious scrutiny by social media users.

Neighbour beats an 8-year-old for scratching his car

The incident is reportedly two days old and occurred under the limits of the Gola ka Mandir police station in Gwalior, while both the man and the girl are neighbours residing in the Amaltash Colony. The police officials have taken notice of the incident, though the mother has refused to lodge any complaint against the man.

In fact, the mother has submitted it in writing that she does not want any sort of complaint or police investigation into the matter. It is being speculated that Bhatnagar might have pressurized the child's family, because of which the mother is reluctant about not taking the matter to the police. However, Crime ASP Rajesh Dandotia said that both the parties will be called to the police station and interrogated face to face.

