New Delhi: Amid the India-China face-off in Arunachal border, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and said that it was Nehru's love for the dragon country that led to India sacrificing its permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council. Shah's comment came amidst rising offensive from the Congress in the Parliament on the latest standoff in Tawang sector.

Amit Shah further blamed the Congress for cozying up to China post-independence. He also blamed the grand old party for the recent Chinese incursions along the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh.

The Union Home Minister jibed at the Congress party saying that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) received Rs 1.35 crores grant from the Chinese Embassy during 2005-'07 which was against the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA). He said that the Home Ministry thereby went ahead and canceled its registration. The Congress raised the border issue in the Parliament just to avoid questions on RGF's FCRA cancellation, he alleged.

Amit Shah further clarified that as long as the BJP government is in power at the Center "no one can capture even an inch of land". The Home Minister also saluted the valor shown by Indian Army troops on the intervening night of December 8-9 in Arunachal Pradesh when Chinese troops reportedly had a clash with Indian soldiers.