KOLKATA: The 12-hour strike called by BJP in West Bengal on Monday as a protest against the alleged electoral malpractices and violence unleashed by the state’s ruling party during the polls for 108 municipalities on Sunday received a lukewarm response since it didn't impact the normal life in the state.

Barring one or two stray incidences, the strike was peaceful and attendance in government and private offices in the state was normal. While there was some impact of the strike in pockets of north Bengal, where BJP has maximum organizational strength, the impact of the strike was virtually nil in south Bengal.

There were clashes between BJP and Trinamool Congress activists near the Shyamnagar railway station in the North 24 Parganas district. BJP alleged that when their supporters were peacefully picketing near the railway station adjacent to the lock-gate, a group of Trinamool Congress activists attacked them. BJP Lok Sabha member of Barrackpore, Arjun Singh alleged that the unprovoked attack was made jointly by the police personnel and Trinamool Congress activists. “There is no rule of law in West Bengal,” he said.

There were similar clashes in Bankura when a group of motorcycle-borne Trinamool Congress activists barged in the assembly of BJP activists who were picketing in front of the circuit house in Bankura district in support of the bandh. There were clashes between the supporters of both parties. A huge police contingent reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

In Kolkata, BJP brought out a huge procession at Santosh Mitra Square in Central Kolkata which was led by BJP councilor, Sajal Ghosh. As the procession reached the busy Bowbazar crossing there were clashes between BJP supporters and police personnel. Ghosh along with several BJP activists was arrested.

On Monday, the leader of the opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari launched a scathing attack against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the alleged electoral malpractices and violence on Sunday. “The Chief Minister is not Bengal’s own girl. She is a witch,” Adhikari said.

In Siliguri, the local BJP legislator Shankar Ghosh was arrested by the police after he and his followers tried to enforce the bandh. They blocked the busy crossings in Siliguri for hours.

Also read:Widespread violence in Bengal municipality polls, bombs hurled at voters