New Delhi: A pregnant woman had to give birth to a child in front of the Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi after the doctors denied her admission to a ward. The victim, hailing from the Dadri area in New Delhi, after suffering the ordeals of labour pain for an entire night, gave birth to a baby boy outside the hospital building.

Pregnant woman gives birth to a child outside Safdarjung Hospital

Someone captured the incident on a mobile phone and uploaded the video on a social media platform, shedding light on the matter and thereby holding the hospital higher-ups accountable. Taking serious note of the matter thereafter, Dr SV Arya, the medical superintendent of the hospital, has issued a show-cause notice to the second on-call duty doctor, to file a reply within 24 hours, failing which, disciplinary action will be initiated against him. Before the submission of the inquiry report, the doctor has been barred from attending the duty, the notice stated.

Read: Pregnant woman carried through jungle to hospital on villagers' shoulders

The notice served on the erring doctor also stated that the woman patient was earlier examined by the senior resident doctor at 5.45 pm on July 18. The woman patient delivered the child on the morning of July 19. The Delhi Commission for Women, taking suo-moto cognizance of the matter shown in the video, has sought details from the hospital authorities in the matter.