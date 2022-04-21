Shahdol: In gross negligence, an elderly woman has been given lice medicine instead of the cough syrup at Burhar Community Health Center in the Shahdol district of the state. The matter came to the fore when her health deteriorated and her family checked the syrup only to realize that it was the lice medicine.

The victim, Raj Kumari Jaiswal (65), is a resident of the Dhanpuri municipal area. Expressing displeasure over this negligence of the hospital, the family members have complained to the hospital's administration.

Meanwhile, Burhar BMO Sachin Karkhur, said that the old lady and a young woman who came with her had hurriedly gone with the medicine prescribed to another patient, while she was given only cough syrup.

