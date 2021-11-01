New Delhi: National Testing Agency announced the results of the medical entrance exam NEET-UG. Telangana's Mrinal Kutteri, Delhi's Tanmay Gupta and Maharashtra's Kartika G Nair share top rank in the medical entrance exam NEET-UG.

A tie-breaking formula will be used at the counselling stage for these three candidates, an NTA official said.

Fifteen candidates were identified using unfair means during the exam and their result has been cancelled, the official added.

The NEET-UG exam was held on September 12 with over 95 per cent of the registered candidates appearing for the medical entrance exam.

According to the website, 1544275 students appeared for the test in 2021, an increase of 95.63 per cent compared to 2020 (1366945 students).

The test was conducted at 202 locations, including Kuwait and Dubai, and 13 languages.

Meanwhile, as many as 695 foreign students appeared, of which 427 were qualified.

(With inputs from agencies)