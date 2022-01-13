New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said NEET-UG counselling will commence from January 19. He extended his best wishes to students.

"Dear students, counselling for NEET-UG is being started by the MCC from January 19. You all are the future of the country and I hope that all of you will give a new direction to your career with the mantra 'service is religion'. I extend my best wishes to all," Mandaviya tweeted.

PTI