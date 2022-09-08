Kota : The NEET-UG 2022 results declared on Wednesday have recorded a four-year-low cut off in the merit in the various medical courses. Rajasthan's Tanishka, who originally hails from Haryana has bagged the top rank among the 17.64 lakh candidates who appeared for the medical entrance examination. Delhi's Vatsa Ashish Batra and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule from Karnataka bagged second and third position respectively.

Kota Education Expert Dev Sharma said that in the year 2021, the qualifying cut off marks for the general category was 138, while as this year it has come down to 117. Likewise, the qualifying cut off marks for OBC, SC and ST categories has come down from 108 to 93 marks. In the case of General PWD, the qualifying cut-off, which was 122 last year, has come down to 105 this year.

Also read: NEET UG-2022 results: Rajasthan's Tanishka bags 1st rank, 18 female candidates in top 50

As per the official figures, the National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts the NEET UG, nearly 10 candidates have been called for counseling this year. These include over 4 lakh boys, more than 5 lakh girls and seven transgenders. The average of qualifying cut off of General Category in the last three years is 134 marks. As for the cut off for the years 2020 and 2019, the cut off for General category in 2020 was 147 while as for General PWD, it was 129.