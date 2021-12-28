New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi Resident Doctors Association (RDA) on Tuesday called off their plan to start a strike from Wednesday after a meeting with health ministry.

The RDA noted that the Union health minister has given the assurance to start the counselling for NEET PG 2021 at the earliest, adding that all services would continue as normal.

The union health ministry, earlier in the day, had held an emergency meeting with a 12-member delegation of Federation of Resident Doctors' Association, where the agreement was reached between the two sides.

The protests by resident doctors seeking NEET PG counselling was met with a bout of lathi charge from Delhi Police during their protest march.

Also read: NEET Row: Safdarjung Hospital doctors stop services, demand police apology

A section of demonstrators, however, noted that they would continue the protests until the police apologises for the physical crackdown.

Dr Manish, President of Federation of Resident Doctors Association, said "We demand from the police that they apologise in writing for their lathi charge yesterday i.e. Monday at the ITO. We have a meeting with the Resident Doctors Association tonight at 8pm. Further decision will be taken at this meeting".

The situation intensified earlier on Tuesday, with resident doctors in Safdarjung hospital putting a stop to all services, including emergencies, in the morning. They further said that OPDs in all hospitals had been locked and that junior doctors would not be on duty under any condition, not even in the case of an emergency.