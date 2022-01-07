New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Ministry (MHA) has called for a unified strategy in the Delhi-NCR region to tackle the surge in Covid-19 cases.

During a meeting on Thursday evening, Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla reiterated the need to have a unified strategy in the Delhi-NCR region to deal with the ongoing Covid-19 wave that is logging a record number of infections each day.

The meeting was attended by Dr V K Paul, Member (Health) Niti Aayog, senior officials of the Central Government and chief secretaries, and other top officials of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi.

The meeting reviewed the Covid-19 situation and preparedness in Delhi NCR, which includes Delhi and nine bordering districts in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Bhalla said that since the Omicron variant was highly transmissible, "no stone is to be left unturned to deal with any surge in cases and immediate steps should be taken to further strengthen the monitoring and containment mechanism.”

He stressed that the state and the local administration should strictly enforce COVID-19 appropriate behavior including wearing face masks and maintaining safe social distance in all public areas and public gatherings.

He also stressed that the health infrastructure in all the districts of Delhi-NCR should be immediately strengthened to deal with any enhanced requirement. Further, it should be ensured that oxygen supply equipment is fully functional and buffer stocks of essential drugs are maintained.

The Union Home Secretary stressed ramping up testing in all the districts of Delhi-NCR, where testing appears to be less. All measures and mechanisms to contain and curb the spread of the virus must be reinvigorated, he said.

Delhi reported over 15,000 cases of coronavirus in 24 hours ending Thursday afternoon, a whopping 41.5 percent jump from the previous day. It was the highest daily tally since May 8, 2021. The national capital's positivity rate has surpassed 15 percent.

Read: 54% of the total Covid cases in Delhi are Omicron, says Health Minister Satyendar Jain