Chennai: Thirteen party representatives including DMK, AIADMK, Congress, BJP, PMK, VCK, and MDMK were present at the meeting of all party MLAs, to discuss the exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET.

With the Governor not taking any action on the resolution passed in the Tamil Nadu State Legislative Assembly, regarding the selection of NEET, the all-party MLA Consultative Meeting has been convened by the Chief Minister to discuss the next step.

It started at 10.30 am at Chennai Secretariat under the leadership of Stalin.

The resolution was passed in the Assembly on the basis of a recommendation made earlier by a panel headed by retired Justice A.K. Rajan on the implications of NEET selection.

In the first session of the 16th Legislative Assembly, a resolution was passed unanimously on behalf of all parties in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on September 19 calling for an exemption from NEET in Tamil Nadu.

Several attempts by Tamil Nadu parliamentarians last week to meet Home Minister Amit Shah to urge him to take action on the resolution, which the governor of Tamil Nadu has not yet acted on, failed. Following this, on January 6, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin issued a proclamation for an all-party meeting under Rule 110 in the Legislature.

In this meeting, M K Stalin is reported to have called for an "end to the NEET Exam."

The meeting was attended by Duraimurugan on behalf of DMK, ex-minister Vijayabaskar and Manoj Pandian on behalf of AIADMK, Selvaperunthagai on behalf of Congress, G K Mani on behalf of the PMK, Vanathi Srinivasan on behalf of the BJP, Sinthanai Selvan on behalf of the VCK, SS Balaji and Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi Eeswaran, Puratchi Bharatham Poovai Jaganmoorthy, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi M. H. Jawahirullah, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi Velmurugan, Dr. Sadan Thirumalaikumar on behalf of MDMK, and members of the Marxist Communist Party of India were present.

