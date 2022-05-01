New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Law and Justice SP Baghel said that all citizens were bound by a law saying that the government takes action only against unauthorised constructions. Baghel was speaking at the joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts in Delhi in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana also participated. “The government always takes action against illegal constructions as the executive works within its jurisdiction."

The judiciary remains within its jurisdiction and as far as bulldozers are concerned, in Uttar Pradesh, bulldozing was carried out at places where unauthorised constructions were carried out,” Baghel said while referring to the spree of “anti-encroachment” demolitions in various states. Over loudspeaker ban in Uttar Pradesh, the MoS Law cited noise pollution and examinations of children. As for the controversy over Hanuman Chalisa in Maharashtra, Baghel said that “no one should have any objection to reciting Hanuman Chalisa”.

“As far as breaking the law and rules is concerned, all citizens are bound by law and unless someone is breaking the law, it is not right to take action”. Meanwhile, Baghel said that at the joint conference of CMs and CJs, a need for coordination between the executive and the judiciary was underscored. He said that after a long time the Chief Ministers of non-BJP ruled states also sat together to deliberate on the issue. “The Prime Minister always says that there can be differences, but there should be no difference of mind. The same thing came out in the conference,” added Baghel.

