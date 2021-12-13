Nagpur: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) National President Dr Ravindra Narayan compared the Muslims of India with cancer and said that there needs to be chemotherapy against the spread of their community in the country. He was speaking at a press conference in Nagpur, organised for the Bhumi Poojan of Vidarbha Province Office of Vishwa Hindu Janakalyan Parishad on Sunday.

While speaking about the long disputed Ram temple in Ayodhya, he said that Ayodhya is for Hindus what Mecca is for Muslims all over the world, including India. He also said that since after the independence, the Muslim Community in India has been exponentially growing like cancer and needs to be stopped through chemotherapy.

"The Hindu society should be strengthened or else after 50 years, a situation like Afghanistan would be created in India and Hindu society would come to an end. After independence, the government's indifference towards Hinduism was not hidden. This society has become weak due to neglect of Hindu issues. Now the new generation needs to work hard for this. In India, the Muslim community is growing like cancer. Therefore, the pre-existing apathy towards Hinduism persists even today. As a result, Hindus are weakened and if they want to prevent this cancer, they need chemotherapy," he added.

Also read: Country attained religious freedom only after Ram temple movement: VHP's Surendra Jain