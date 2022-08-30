New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday directed the top brass of Delhi police to make forensic investigation mandatory in all crimes involving punishment of more than six years in Delhi, in order to increase the conviction rate and integrate the criminal justice system with forensic science investigation.

During his visit to Delhi police headquarters, Shah said that in the identified offenses of serious nature, charge sheets should be filed by the police only after legal vetting. “Forensic investigation should be made mandatory in all crimes involving punishment of more than six years in Delhi to increase the conviction rate,” said Shah during an extensive meeting with the officers on law and order and other issues.

The Home Minister said that surveillance is a major component of policing in preventing and investigating crime, hence cameras installed by the civil administration and police in Delhi, as well as CCTV cameras installed in public places like airports, railway stations, bus stands, markets, RWAs, should be integrated with the control room.

Shah said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "determined to free the country from the curse of drugs, hence a detailed action plan has been prepared to crack down on narcotics in Delhi".

He said that a strategy was prepared to crack down on multi-state criminal gangs operating in the National Capital Region (NCR) and neighbouring states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana.

In the meeting, there was an in-depth discussion on the security arrangements at the G-20 Summit to be held in India. Shah said that a team from the Ministry of Home Affairs should visit some of the countries where the G-20 Summit had been successfully organized to study the security aspects.

Shah said safety of women, children and senior citizens should be a priority. “Efforts to provide a safe environment with a more professional and sensitive approach should be accelerated,” he said.

The Home Minister said along with the safety of the general public, their convenience should also be a priority of Delhi Police, therefore a proper strategy for infrastructure and signalling should be developed and an alternate action plan should be developed to facilitate smooth traffic movement after identifying traditional traffic hot-spots where the situation of extreme jams is seen.

In the meeting, while discussing policing by Delhi Police, a thorough review was undertaken of sensitive policing, scientific and professional investigation of crimes, law and justice management, cybercrime, training, future challenges and welfare of police personnel.

Shah said that for the timely disposal of complaints and with regard to online complaints a facility should be developed to provide information to the complainant about the status of his complaint. The Home Minister also stressed the need to focus on the fitness of police personnel and timely inspection of police stations.

He emphasized adherence to a daily fitness schedule to ensure better fitness and periodic health check-up of police personnel to promote healthy lifestyle in the police force. “Social media should be used to take humanitarian work by the police personnel to the general public.

Police constables should spend time with school children to change the perception of the public towards the police. Along with this, school children should be taken on visits to police stations and cleanliness campaigns should be conducted by the police in community areas,” Shah said.

He said school children should also be informed about the role of police in society and how to approach the police for their services. The Home Minister also congratulated the policemen and police wards who won medals in Commonwealth Games (CWG), World Police Fire Games and other sports.