New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Wednesday said necessary actions taken to reduce congestion at the Delhi airport have resulted in "least wait time" for boarding at checkpoints and entry gates.

"In order to curb congestion and waiting time at Delhi Airport, necessary actions have been taken which have resulted in least wait time for boarding at checkpoints, entry gates and smooth transit of passengers," the ministry said on Twitter.

In recent weeks, there have been rising passenger complaints about long waiting hours at the airport here and authorities have taken various measures to deal with the situation. Listing out the measures, the ministry said more Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) manpower is underway and four X-ray machines have been added for baggage check. "Domestic security increased with six personnel with evenly distribution on all gates," it said.

There is a command centre and count meter for crowd management. Besides, display boards have been installed at all departure entry gates of the airport, which provide real-time data and are being shared via social media, according to the ministry.

On Tuesday, the ministry asked airlines to deploy adequate manpower at all check-in and baggage drop counters well in advance to ensure decongestion and smooth flow of passengers at airports.

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday inspected the arrangements at Terminal 3 (T3) of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here amid complaints about congestion. IGIA is the country's largest airport. On Tuesday, domestic airlines carried nearly 4.12 lakh passengers.