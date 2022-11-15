New Delhi: In a case pertaining to a lifetime ban on convicted politicians, the Supreme Court was informed on Tuesday that a total of 962 cases where MPs/MLAs are accused are pending for more than five years. Amicus curiae, senior advocate Vijay Hansari informed the court through his affidavit wherein data from the High Courts was taken and compiled.

Maximum cases are in Odisha amounting to 323, followed by Maharashtra with 169 cases. Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura, Andaman and Nicobar, Dadar and Nagar have no cases against MPs and MLAs pending for more than five years. High Courts of UP, Rajasthan, Bihar, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Sikkim, J&K and Ladakh have not given data. As per the affidavit filed by Amicus Curiae, the total number of cases pending trial is 4,984. Cases pending for more than five years are 1,899, and cases pending between two to five years are 1475, while cases pending for less than two years are 1,599.