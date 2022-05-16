New Delhi: A total of 494 constitutional bench matters are pending before the Supreme Court as of May 2. These include 344 five-judge bench matters, 15 seven-judge bench matters and 135 nine-judge bench matters.

Constitutional bench matters are cases involving substantial questions of law as to the interpretation of the Constitution, thereby directly impacting other cases as well. According to the statistics provided by the Supreme Court, there were 294 five-judge bench matters in May 2021. The number has increased to 344 this year.

Similarly, 15 and 135 cases pertaining to seven and nine-judge benches remained the same in 2022 as well. In May 2020,during the first Covid-19 lockdown, the court started functioning virtually with a total number of 547 constitutional matters. In 2020, 398 constitutional bench matters were pending before the 5-judge bench, 13 before the seven-judge bench and 136 before nine-judge bench.

Most of the five-judge bench matters were disposed of, however, seven and nine-judge bench cases, however, remain pending. The overall number of pending cases before the apex court, which was at 60,883 in 2020, has increased to 70,572 as of May 2022. Of them, 13,413 cases cannot be listed for hearing as their preliminaries like process fee is either not paid or notice is yet not served or pleadings are not completed.

