New Delhi: Nearly 50 elephants were killed on railway tracks in the country from 2019 to February 28, the Union Government informed Rajya Sabha on Friday. The information was presented in the Upper House by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply. According to the statistics presented by the Railway Minister 48 elephants were killed on Railway tracks from 2019 to February 28 while the total number of animals killed on railway tracks stood at 188.

As for the steps taken by the Railways to address the issue, Vaishnaw said that such cases are investigated by Zonal Railways. "In cases of killing of elephants/wild animal on railway tracks, Zonal Railways investigate the incidences and conduct inquiry wherever necessary," he added.

The Union Minister also said that based on the findings of the investigation several measures including the imposition of speed restrictions in identified locations, provision of signage board to warn loco pilots about identified elephant corridors, sensitization of Train Crew and Station Masters on a regular basis and construction of underpasses and ramps for the movement of elephants at identified locations have been taken by the Government.

He further stated that Forest Department staff have been deputed in Railway control offices to liaison with Railway and elephant trackers have been engaged by Forest Department for timely action by alerting station master and loco pilots.