New Delhi: Aviation watchdog DGCA conducted two special drives of spot-checks in the last few months to ensure the safety of flight operations, the Union Government informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday. "A special drive of spot checks was conducted from May 2 till June 6. During the period, a total of 300 aircraft were inspected which included 62 operational aircraft of Spicejet fleet."

"The spot checks raised findings which were corrected by the airlines. Another series of spot checks were carried out on all operating aircraft of Spicejet from July 9 to 13, wherein 53 spot checks were carried out on 48 aircraft which did not raise any significant finding or safety violations," said the MoS, Ministry of Civil Aviation Gen Dr V.K. Singh (retd) in a written reply.

"However, as an abundant safety measure, DGCA ordered Spicejet to release certain identified aircraft (10) for operations only after confirming that all reported defects and malfunctions are rectified," the Minister added. Singh in his reply also said that SpiceJet has been ordered to operate just 50 percent of approved flights for 8 weeks following multiple snags.

"DGCA ensures timely corrective action on deficiencies noted during oversight of certified operators and maintenance of record thereof. There have been no lapses and hence no action is pending against officials," replied the Minister to a question over whether the government has taken any steps against officials assigned with the duty of checking the flights before they take off.

"Scheduled airlines have been asked to increase their engineering-related capabilities at all base stations and transit stations. Special audits and spot checks have been ordered by DGCA and airlines have been asked to take appropriate mitigation action and greater internal surveillance to ensure the safety of air operations," the Minister replied to a question over future plans for tightening safety measures on flights.