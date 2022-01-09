New Delhi: Nearly 2.5 lakh teenagers in Delhi belonging to the age group of 15-17 have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose in the first week of the inoculation drive that started on January 3rd, according to official figures.

The Northeast district scored the highest number of inoculations till 5.30 pm on Thursday with 8,199 jabs, followed by the Southwest district with 6,943. West Delhi district administered the lowest number of 2,964 vaccine doses to teenagers on Thursday, the data showed.

According to overall data of the week, the maximum enthusiasm was seen in North-West Delhi where 37, 532 teenagers got vaccinated here while South West Delhi remained at number two with 30, 620 teens getting jabbed. South-East Delhi retained its third position with the vaccination of 23, 111 adolescents.

Delhi reported 20,181 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise since May last year. The national capital also reported 7 deaths over the last 24 hours. The positivity rate has climbed to 19.60 percent.

India saw a single-day rise of 1,59,632 new coronavirus cases, raising the tally to 3,55,28,004 crore, which included 3,623 cases of Omicron variant.

Read: No plan to impose lockdown in Delhi, says Kejriwal after COVID recovery