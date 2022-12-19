New Delhi: Nearly 15,000 Chinese nationals have been issued employment visas by the Union Government from 2010 till December 8,2022. The statistics were revealed in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Monday by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli.

As per the written reply 9878 Chinese nationals were issued employment visas in 2019 followed by 1151 in 2020. As for 2021 the figure stood at 1836 while in 2022 (as on December 8) 2118 Chinese nationals were issued employment visas.

Within the same period as many as 5065 Sri Lankan nationals were issued employment visas by the Indian government while 1100 Bangladeshi nationals were issued employment visas during that time. As for Myanmar, the figure stood at 335 followed by Afghanistan (24). " Nepal and Bhutan nationals do not require Indian Visa to enter India," stated the Minister.

Teli was responding to questions regarding whether the government was implementing any schemes to regulate migrant labourers coming from countries like Bangladesh and Nepal. He said that no such scheme is being implemented by the government. "Government of India is not implementing any specific scheme for regulating the migrating labourers from neighboring countries such as Bangladesh, Nepal etc," stated Rai .

Several Chinese nationals have been found to be living illegally in India while one Chinese woman was arrested from Delhi earlier this year on charges of espionage.