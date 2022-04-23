Agartala: “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi we are working to connect the Northeast with Delhi through railway and almost 60 per cent of work has already been finished rest other will be completed by 2024”, said Union Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines Raosaheb Danve. He also said the government would soon set up a ‘multi-modal transport hub’ at the Sabroom sub-division in Tripura’s south district.

Union Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines Raosaheb Danve arrived in Tripura on April 21 to inspect development works pertaining to the railways. The Minister inspected the Agartala-Akhaura (Bangladesh) railway link and the Nischintapur railway yard in Agartala. Later, addressing a press conference on Friday, Union Minister Danve said after the Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, the real development in the Northeast has started and he has given special emphasis to the development.

“On Friday to inspect the work of railways, I visited Agartala to Sabroom route (South district) line which shares an international border with Bangladesh. We have constructed a very good station over there and Chittagong Port in Bangladesh is also very close. We will set up a multi-modal transport hub in the coming days after consultation with Bangladesh. If we set up this hub the goods can come easily from Bangladesh and the railway will be benefitted, too. Our talks with Bangladesh are on”, the minister said. Notably, the state government with the help of the Centre has constructed the ‘Maitri Bridge’ over river Feni in Sabroom. Due to this bridge, Agartala became the nearest city to an international seaport in India. The bridge connects the Chittagong port in Bangladesh.

