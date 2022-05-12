Dehradun: In a swift move, after the death of 28 pilgrims on the Chardham Yatra route within 10 days due to high blood pressure and heart-related problems, the state government has sought the support of the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) to handle the surging pilgrims.

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary SS Sandhu said, “For the first time, NDRF personnel are being deployed in Uttarakhand Chardham Yatra. If needed, along with NDRF, the help of army people will also be taken. Initially, NDRF has been deployed on the Kedarnath route. Let me inform you that more than 50,000 pilgrims are reaching Chardham Yatra every day. The government and administration are on their toes while handling such a massive crowd of devotees."

The death of 28 devotees in Chardham Yatra has also put the claims of the government and all the arrangements of the administration on the brink. Despite the government making tall claims before Yatra, the people are finding it difficult to even walk on roads. "The situation is much worse on the Kedarnath walkway. As horses and mules use the pathway, pedestrians are left with no space," said a pilgrim.

Additionally, devotees who are getting sick in Chardham are not getting treatment in time, due to which they are dying. So the officials of the Uttarakhand government held a meeting regarding the matter today.