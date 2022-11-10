Jaipur: A charred body of a grade IV employee was recovered from the terrace of the residence belonging to the judge of NDPS court in Jaipur on Wednesday. According to police, neighbours informed the judge after they noticed the body on the terrace. Later, they were informed about the body. Soon after a police team reached the spot, along with the FSL team, and started a probe.

DCP West Bandida Rana said, "The Class IV employee, who died of self-immolation, was identified as Subhash Mehra, who used to visit NDPS Court Judge KS Chalna's house for routine work. After the arrival of his family members, the body will be sent for post-mortem." On Wednesday evening with some documents, Subhash came to the judge's house and stayed in the room on the terrace of the house. The next day in the morning he was found dead in front of the room and a bottle of petrol was also found lying near the body by the police. Meanwhile, police are suspecting that he might have died by suicide.