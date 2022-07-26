New Delhi: The National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and BJP will jointly contest the forthcoming Assembly election in Nagaland next year, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.

"The leadership of two parties led by BJP President JP Nadda and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio have mutually agreed to continue the alliance with seat sharing in the forthcoming election to the Nagaland Legislative Assembly 40:20," said Sarma. The Assam Chief Minister along with his Nagaland counterpart Neiphiu Rio called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his Parliament House office regarding the Nagaland election.

Sources privy to the development told ETV Bharat that Sarma has earlier been asked by BJP central leadership to make the deal with NDPP for the upcoming Nagaland election. As per the seat sharing agreement, the NDPP will contest 40 seats and BJP will contest 20 seats. Sarma said that there will be no friendly contest in any constituency.

He said that the Nagaland government has played the role of an active facilitator in the peace process and serious efforts continue to be made by the State government and the government of India. The NDPP and BJP alliance in Nagaland was formed in 2018. Following directives from Home Minister Shah, Sarma has also intervened in the ongoing Indo-Naga peace talks.