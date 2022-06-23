New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA'S Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday after she filed her nomination in the national capital.

"Met Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her Presidential nomination has been appreciated across India by all sections of society. Her understanding of grassroots problems and vision for India's development is outstanding," PM Modi tweeted. Welcoming the NDA's decision to choose Droupadi Murmu as a presidential candidate, Adivasi Jan Parishad chief Prem S Munda on Wednesday said that the Opposition parties should learn to include the tribal communities in the primary roles and appealed to them to unanimously elect Droupadi Murmu as the President of India.

The Adivasi Jan Parishad president also stated that no tribal person has got election as NDA's presidential candidate after 75 years of independence in the country. Janata Dal (United) also formally announced its support for the NDA's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu on Wednesday for the upcoming election.

Taking to Twitter, JD (U) national president Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh wrote, "Janata Dal (U) welcomes and supports the candidature of Draupadi Murmu ji. My heartiest congratulations on being nominated for the presidential election." Meanwhile, Lok Jan Shakti Party president Chirag Paswan has also rendered support to Murmu. He tweeted, "It is a matter of pride for us that Draupadi Murmu Ji has been nominated as the Presidential candidate by NDA. This would be the first time in the country that a daughter coming from a tribal society would assume the responsibility of the highest post in the country. LJP (Ram Vilas) fully supports this decision of the BJP."