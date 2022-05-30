Pune (Maharashtra): National Defence Academy's 142nd Passing Out Parade was held in Pune on Monday. The event was held at the Khetarpal Ground, named after Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari reviewed the parade. The final moments in the academy were marked by the march past called the Quarter Deck.

On Sunday, the convocation ceremony of the 142nd course of the National Defense Academy (NDA) was organized at Habibullah Hall. Chief Executive Officer of the NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant, was the chief guest on the occasion. Altogether 234 cadets were conferred the degrees by the JNU. Among the recipients of degrees, 41 cadets belonged to science stream, 106 cadets in computer science and 68 cadets in arts.

Degrees were also awarded to 19 cadets from abroad during the event. In addition to giving away degrees in science and arts stream, at least 106 cadets belonging to B Tech stream from the Navy and Air Force, also received a 'Certificate of Completion of the Three-Year Course'. The Chief Guest was welcomed by Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar.

The academic report of Spring Term-- 2022 was also presented on the occasion. The chief guest congratulated the cadets for completing the course. He congratulated parents for encouraging their wards to join this prestigious training institute of the Indian Armed Forces.