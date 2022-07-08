Ahmedabad(Gujarat): Bhartiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance's candidate for the Presidential election, Draupadi Murmu would visit Gujarat to garner votes on July 13, Wednesday.

Murmu will visit the Sabarmati Ashram and Tribal Area in Ahmedabad as well as the Statue of Unity. Meanwhile, she would meet senior leaders of NDA, including MPs and MLAs, as well as leaders of various political parties to seek support for her election to cast their votes. As the polls for India's presidential election are scheduled for July 18.

Draupadi Murmu will also appeal to the opposition's tribal MLAs in Gujarat for support as she is a tribal woman candidate in the presidential election. In this election, an MP or MLA is free to vote, in a way a political party cannot declare a whip. Opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha is visiting Gujarat on Friday.

Also Read: BJP chose Droupadi Murmu as Prez nominee only to gain tribal votes: Medha Patkar

Yashwant Sinha will hold a meeting with Congress MLAs on the fourth floor of the Gandhinagar Gujarat Legislative Assembly. Yashwant Sinha will seek the support of MLAs and the Congress party has urged him to attend the meeting.