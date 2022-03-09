New Delhi: The National Commission for Women has received a joint memorandum from different women's organizations requesting to take immediate steps regarding brutalities and violence committed against women in West Bengal, NCW said in a statement.

In the memorandum received from All India Democratic Women’s Association, National Federation of Indian Women, and All India Progressive Women’s Association, it is stated that women in West Bengal are facing an extremely insecure atmosphere and activists of the ruling party have created a reign of terror in women.

It has also been alleged that State administration and police authorities are either silent spectators or in connivance with the perpetrators and also mentioned that in some incidents male police personnel have misbehaved and molested women, NCW chief Rekha Sharma said.

The aforementioned women’s associations have requested the Commission to intervene in the matter. A district-wise list of incidents of atrocities against women has also been given in the memorandum. The Commission is extremely concerned with the increasing cases of violence and brutalities against women in the state, NCW chairperson added.

Chairperson Rekha Sharma has also written to the Home Minister seeking intervention in the matter to ensure the safety and security of the women in the State. A copy of the letter has also been sent to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, West Bengal.

