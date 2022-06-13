New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has come across media posts wherein it has been reported that a woman from Madhya Pradesh who was subjected to brutal domestic violence by her husband and had earlier accused him of forcible conversion was found dead after the couple had started living together again.

"It has been reported that the accused was granted bail due to the unavailability of medical reports of the victim’s backbone injury, which as per procedure, should have been submitted by the investigating officer of the case. The Commission has taken cognizance of the matter and has observed that the incident brings to light the lack of gender sensitivity in the police force," NCW said in a statement.

"While the abhorrent attitude of the police is only reflective of the larger malaise of patriarchy in our society, it is expected that as protectors of people, law and order, they lead by example," it added. NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Director-General of Police, Madhya Pradesh to look into issues of violence against women and to take strict action against the erring investigating officer in the matter.

NCW has also sought the arrest of the accused and his father at the earliest. "The detailed action taken report should be intimated to the Commission within 7 days," stated NCW.