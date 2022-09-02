New Delhi: NCW (National Commission for Women) Chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote on Friday to Chief Secretary, Telangana to conduct an independent inquiry into the matter related to four women who lost their lives after undergoing sterilization surgery in the state's Rangareddy district on August 25.

The letter comes after the women, who attended the Double Puncture Laparoscopy (DPL) camp at a government hospital in Ibrahimpatnam area of the district in Telangana five days ago, subsequently succumbed to post-surgery complications.

DPL is a female sterilization program. The camp was conducted on August 25 at the government hospital at Ibrahimpatnam in Ranga Reddy district with 34 women undergoing the surgery.

The National Commission for women has written that the incident is a case of medical negligence and that the licenses of the concerned doctors must be revoked and should be suspended with immediate effect. A copy of the letter has also been sent to Health Secretary, Telangana.

"NCW comes across media articles wherein it is reported that four women who underwent tubectomy at a government-sponsored sterilization camp in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district have succumbed to various complications arising out the surgery," the statement from NCW read.

The Commission has constituted a two-member Inquiry Committee headed by Member Secretary, NCW Meeta Rajivlochan, which will reach the state today. The team will visit the hospital and meet concerned authorities as part of its inquiry.

The Commission has also written to the Director General of Police, Telangana to register FIR and to conduct a fair and time-bound investigation in the matter. It also asked that action taken must be apprised to the Commission within five days.