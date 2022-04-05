New Delhi: The National Commission for Women on Tuesday asked Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take remedial action over a book for nursing students that lists the “merits and advantages” of the dowry system. The 'Textbook of Sociology for Nurses' by T K Indrani, is written according to the Indian Nursing Council syllabus. According to media reports, the book mentions getting a share of parental property as dowry is one of the "merits" of the regressive practice.

The NCW, in a statement, said the matter is of serious concern and the commission has taken cognisance of it. "It sends a very wrong message to students about the prevailing menace of dowry," NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma mentioned in her letter to the Education Minister. She has also written to Rajesh Bhushan, the Union health secretary, for initiating action in the matter to inform the NCW about it within a week.