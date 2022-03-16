New Delhi: The National Commission for Women has received a complaint from Tamil Nadu regarding alleged indecent representation and outraging the modesty of women, the commission said on Wednesday.

The complaint raises grave allegations against a Facebook page, which targets young married women in their early and mid-30s and later threatens them of releasing their private pictures in public. The complaint alleges that many women have fallen prey to the group and most of them underwent the same kind of harassment.

The complaint alleges that the group initially encourages women to share their problems and intimate details. After knowing all the private information of these women, the Facebook page allegedly blackmails the women and extorts money from them. The complaint also states that many women are being forced into prostitution by this group.

The complainant has alleged that the respondents are threatening to publish her objectionable pictures and videos in public and at her workplace. She has further stated that she had already filed a complaint in Shastri Nagar Police Station, Chennai, Tamil Nadu but no action has been taken so far.

The administrators of the Facebook group are allegedly close to a political party and it involves many politicians, therefore, it has been alleged by the complainant that the police refuses to take action against the culprits. The complainant also stated that even after a delay of several months, no action has been taken by the police department.

The Commission has taken cognizance of the complaint and has issued a notice to the Director-General of Police, Tamil Nadu to appear before the Commission on March 22, 2022, along with a detailed Action Taken Report in the matter.