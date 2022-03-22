New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sent a fact-finding team to Rajasthan’s Dholpur where a 26-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped at gunpoint in front of her children and husband on March 15. The Commission had taken cognisance of the reported crime on March 19. NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma had written to the Director-General of Police, Rajasthan DGP ML Lathar, on Saturday to immediately file an FIR against the unknown accused persons and to arrest them at the earliest.

The Commission’s three-member team will meet the victim and her family and will hold a meeting with the concerned SHO, SP and Investigating officer to inquire about the investigation conducted in the matter. The NCW Chairperson asked to investigate the matter in a fair and time-bound manner. The Commission, in its letter, had also sought the best medical treatment for the victim and security for the victim and her family.

The Commission has also received an interim action taken report from the Rajasthan police stating that FIR has been registered under relevant provisions; however, it was informed that the accused are yet to be arrested.

Also Read: Woman gangraped in Rajasthan's Dholpur