Bhubaneswar: Taking suo moto cognizance of media reports on the alleged murder of school teacher Mamita Meher in Odisha’s Kalahandi district, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday directed Odisha Director General of Police Abhay to ensure a time-bound fair investigation in the matter

The women’s panel also directed the Odisha Police to provide security to the family of Mamita Meher, “considering the involvement of influential people in the matter”. It noted that the prime suspect's escape from police custody on Sunday night was allegedly aided by Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra.

Also Read: Vigilance raids 15 places in connection with graft charges against Odisha MLA

In a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma highlighted that Ministers Dibya Shankar Mishra and Pratap Jena were using their mighty positions for exploiting and sexually harassing women and manipulating police investigation in the case.

The Commission Chairman also requested the CM to personally take cognizance of this case and remove both the ministers to enable the police to conduct a fair and just investigation without any undue influence.