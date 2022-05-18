New Delhi: The National Commission for Women organized a workshop on ‘Capacity Building and Sensitization Program for Media Personnel’ to focus attention on women-related issues and the portrayal of women in media.

The Chairperson, National Commission for Women, Rekha Sharma, along with media personnel and faculty of Lady Shriram College participated in the event. Media professionals from different organizations shared their experiences in the open house discussion.

Chairperson Rekha Sharma reflected on the need for qualitative progression in media, a more sensitive approach towards reporting, and an equal representation of men and women in the field. She reflected on the challenges women journalists face while reporting and the need for more women to take up managerial positions in media houses.

The workshop was divided into three technical sessions; 'Gender-Sensitive Indicators for media in Media Operations and Content', 'Challenges Faced By Women Media Professionals', and 'Role of Media in Empowerment of Women'.

The workshop aimed at encouraging media stakeholders to dedicate more platforms for addressing women's issues and stories of women empowerment and leadership and to conduct programs informing the public about women's rights and their available recourse in case such rights are violated.

