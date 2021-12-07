New Delhi: With an aim to improve the leadership skills of grassroots women political leaders, the National Commission for Women (NCW) Tuesday launched a pan-India capacity building programme, ‘She is a Changemaker’, for women representatives at all levels; gram panchayats to women parliamentarians and political workers including office bearers of national/state political parties.

The capacity building programme will be undertaken in association with region-wise training institutes to undertake capacity building of women political leaders and improve their decision making and communication skills including, oration, writing, etc.

The official launch of training programmes under ‘She is a Changemaker’ series was held today in collaboration with Rhambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini, Thane, Maharashtra.

The programmes were launched by Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, National Commission for Women in the presence of Dilip Dhole, Commissioner, MBMC, Ravindra Sathe, Director General, Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini and Asholi Chalai, Joint Secretary, NCW.

The three-day capacity programme for ‘Women in Municipal Corporation’ is being organised from December 7 to 9.

Speaking at the launch event, Sharma said that increased women participation in politics is the need of the hour and the Commission is committed to helping them in their journey to the Parliament.

“The training is important because when women will get the opportunity to be a part of politics, they will also be a part of decision making which will lead to framing of women-centric policies. Our programme aims at the overall development of women and imparting them the necessary skills for proving their capability in the political arena. We believe that this programme will benefit every woman who wishes to make an identity for herself in politics and help her to claim her rightful space in politics. I hope that ‘She is a Changemaker’ project will mark a new beginning in the lives of women who are determined to bring a positive change in the society,” said Sharma.

Ravindra Sathe, Director General, Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini stressed the importance of encouraging more women to become public representatives and training them to face the challenges of public life efficiently.

“Women are born leaders. They are independent. The only need is to encourage them to come forward and be a part of politics and public life more. This programme aims to hone the skills and impart training to women across parties and ideologies on every aspect of personality development including oratory skills, public speaking etc," said Sathe.

Ashli Chalai, Joint Secretary, NCW, stressed the importance of empowering and supporting women for the creation of sustainable democracies.

“Women are under represented across the globe and the National Commission for Women aims to encourage women to increase participation in public life for building vibrant democracies. It is with this background that the commission has sponsored pan –India capacity building program for women in politics,” said Chalai.

Gender equality is not only a fundamental human right but a necessary foundation for a peaceful and sustainable world. It is, therefore, incumbent that women and girls have equal access to representation in political and economic decision-making processes as well.

The Commission believes that full and equitable participation of women in decision-making bodies is essential to build a gender-equal world and the meaningful participation of women in national, local and community leadership roles have become an important focus of global development policy.