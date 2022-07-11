New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) launched a series of programmes titled ‘Awareness Programmes on NRI Marriages: Do’s and Don’ts, A Way Forward’ in different districts of Punjab to disseminate information on the possible risks involved in NRI marriages, and to create awareness on preventive measures and legal remedies available for victims.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said that it is very important that girls are given equal opportunities as boys especially in education so that she is empowered and independent.

“These awareness programmes will be successful only if families and societies change their mindset. Kindly be aware and do all the proper checks before getting your daughters married. It is our collective responsibility to uproot this evil. NCW is committed to raising awareness across the state and we request you to join hands with us,” said Sharma.

The awareness programs are being held in collaboration with the Department of Law, Panjab University and in association with SGPC, Punjab State Legal Service Authority, Punjabi University, Guru Nanak Dev University, Panchayats, NGOs and the local police.

These programmes aim to familiarize victims of NRI marriages with their rights. The sessions will also deliberate upon the challenges faced by aggrieved women in getting substantial relief through remedies available under the Indian legal system and seek possible solutions to effectively reduce them.

The Commission invited eminent experts from the judiciary, administration and academia as resource persons to inform and educate the participants on the role played by different types of machinery to provide relief to aggrieved women.

Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, National Commission for Women, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Minister of NRI Affairs, Government of Punjab, Prof Arvind, Vice-Chancellor, Punjabi University and Meeta RajivLochan, Member Secretary, NCW attended the event.