New Delhi: The National Commission for Women in collaboration with National Legal Services Authority has launched a pan-India Legal Awareness Program for Women, "Empowerment of Women through Legal Awareness” to impart practical knowledge about legal rights and remedies provided under various women related laws, thereby making them fit to face the challenges in real-life situations.

The program was launched today in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh by Justice UU Lalit, Judge Supreme Court of India and Executive Chairman, NALSA, Chairperson, National Commission for Women Rekha Sharma in the presence of Justice DY Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court of India, and other dignitaries.

In his address, Justice UU Lalit mentioned the importance of legal awareness programs in promoting women's empowerment. "Women empowerment will come through such awareness programs and I am very proud to say that in association with the National Commission for Women, NALSA has been organising these awareness programs for women."

"The nature of these programs initially has been that we are training the teachers those who in turn will be training various women in cross-sections of the society and will make them aware of their legal rights," said Justice Lalit. NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma in her address said that a large section of society is still unaware of the forms of aids that are available to them.

"We seek to rectify this situation with one step at a time or in this case with one camp at a time covering all the districts in the country. It has become quintessential for women to be aware of the rights bestowed upon them by the constitution and the procedure to remedy the situation or seek justice if they are infringed upon. NCW in collaboration with NALSA is working tirelessly to spread such awareness to every woman," said Sharma.

The program aims to cover all the States and Union Territories across the country through regular sessions to make women aware of the various machinery of the justice delivery system available for redressal of their grievances. The project will sensitize women and girls about their rights as provided under the various laws including the Indian Penal Code.

The project will also make them aware of the procedure of approaching and utilizing various channels available for the redressal of grievances, ie, the Police, the Executive, and the Judiciary. The Commission had on August 15, 2020, launched a pilot project ‘Legal Awareness Programme’ in collaboration with NALSA for women at the grass-roots level.

The Pilot project had covered all the districts of eight States, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Assam.