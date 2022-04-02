New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) launched an Anti-Human Trafficking Cell today to improve effectiveness in tackling cases of human trafficking, raising awareness among women and girls, capacity building and training of Anti Trafficking Units and increasing the responsiveness of law enforcement agencies, the commission said. The Cell has been set up to increase awareness among law enforcement officials and facilitate their capacity building.

The Cell will conduct Gender Sensitization Training and Workshops in combating human trafficking for police officers and prosecutors at regional, state and district levels. The complaints related to human trafficking received by the Commission will be addressed by this cell. The Commission has observed that some of the major issues faced in combating trafficking include lack of rehabilitation for victims and insensitive attitude towards trafficked survivors and their families.

Therefore, the Cell will improve monitoring mechanisms and encourage government agencies regarding measures being adopted for the prevention of trafficking and rehabilitation of victims. The Cell will also help survivors of trafficking in rebuilding their lives by providing them with need-based training and by organizing capacity building programs for them to prevent the re-traumatization of victims.

