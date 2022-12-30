New Delhi: Chairperson of the National Commission for Women Rekha Sharma on Friday wrote to Chief Secretaries of all the States and Union Territories to direct authorities to ensure strict implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and guidelines established thereunder.

This came as, in recent years, sexual harassment in the workplace is becoming one of the most pressing issues affecting women across the globe. "The Commission is concerned about incidences of sexual harassment in coaching/educational institutions and therefore Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Chief Secretaries of all the States and Union Territories to direct authorities to ensure strict implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and guidelines established thereunder", NCW said in a statement.

The Commission has also requested in its letter that instructions be given to all coaching institutes to ensure adequate steps for the prevention of sexual harassment of female students. In the course of carrying out its mandate, the National Commission for Women is empowered to make recommendations or issue advisories aimed at the safety and security of women across the country, NCW said.

The Commission has also asked to direct authorities concerned to conduct an awareness programme on the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013 among all stakeholders to ensure that cases of sexual harassment at work are reported responsibly and effectively. The Commission has also requested that a background check be conducted on those responsible for running the centres and that all these coaching/educational institutions create a safe environment for female students.