New Delhi: National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Friday slammed the Karnataka Congress MLA K R Ramesh Kumar for his derogatory rape comment.

"It is extremely sad and unfortunate that we still have a public representative who is misogynist and have a horrible mindset towards women," the NCW chief tweeted.

She said, "It's disgusting. If they sit in assemblies and speak like this how they must be behaving with women in their lives?

Making sexist remarks in the Karnataka assembly, the Congress MLA and former speaker KR Ramesh Kumar sparked a huge controversy on Thursday, comparing the Speaker's inability to control the House to giving in to and 'enjoying' rape.

He said, "There is a saying that when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That is exactly the position which you are in,"

Such a disgusting comment by the Karnataka Congress MLA drew angry responses not only from his party colleagues but from the general public.

Khanapur Congress MLA Anjali Nimbalkar took to Twitter and said, "The House shall apologise to entire womanhood, every mother, sister & daughter of this nation for such an obnoxious & shameless behaviour".

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala condemned the incident calling it 'unacceptable behaviour' by his party's MLA.

'Congress Party disapproves the exchange of highly objectionable & insensitive banter between Karnataka Assembly Speaker & Sr. Congress MLA in the House.

Speakers as custodians & Sr legislators are expected to be role models & should desist from such unacceptable behaviour", Surjewala tweeted.

Later today, after his comment has irked the public representatives as well as his party leaders, the Congress MLA Kumar apologised for his comment during the Assembly session.

Also, Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bacchan condemned the Congress MLA's outrageous remarks

Also Read: NCW launches 'She is a Changemaker' for women in politics